ECB's QE delivered strong signal for markets, Noyer says
April 20, 2015 / 6:25 PM / 2 years ago

ECB's QE delivered strong signal for markets, Noyer says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 20 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank’s asset purchase program has already been an effective signal to financial markets, showing policies will be accommodative for a long while, ECB Governing Council member Christian Noyer said on Monday.

“The asset purchase program which will last until the end of September 2016 has been an important and clear signal of the exapansionary monetary policy stance over an extended horizon,” Noyer said at a Paris Europlace forum in New York.

“Those signaling effects have been very effective,” he added, given the “significant movements” in financial markets including lower across-the-board bond yields and higher equity prices.

Under a quantitative easing (QE) programme which started in early March, the ECB aims to buy 60 billion euros of bonds a month until September 2016, or until inflation is back on a path towards the bank’s target of just under 2 percent.

Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
