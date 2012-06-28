FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ECB's Noyer urges push towards 'federalism'
June 28, 2012 / 9:51 AM / in 5 years

ECB's Noyer urges push towards 'federalism'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, June 28 (Reuters) - Europe has reached a crucial crossroads where monetary union is no longer sufficient and a step towards federalism is needed, including closer budgetary union, ECB governing council member Christian Noyer said in an interview with Le Monde.

Noyer, who is also governor of the Bank of France, said that he was also personally “very open” to the possibility of eventually unifying debt in Europe although such an initiative would take time and was not necessarily a first step towards a federal union.

“We have reached a crucial moment. Monetary union no longer suffices, we need to advance towards more federalism,” Noyer said in the interview ahead of a much-anticipated EU summit on Thursday and Friday about Europe’s crisis and future.

Noyer called on the Greek government to do more to improve its credibility and suggested that thereafter its creditors could take steps to ease its situation.

