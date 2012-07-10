FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ECB stands ready to act in debt crisis- Noyer
July 10, 2012 / 9:16 AM / in 5 years

ECB stands ready to act in debt crisis- Noyer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, July 10 (Reuters) - European Central Bank governing council member Christian Noyer said on Tuesday the ECB was prepared to take further action in Europe’s debt crisis within its mandate, and urged governments to rapidly press ahead with crisis-countering mechanisms.

“As has been the case for the past five years, the Eurosystem stands ready to act, within the framework of its mandate,” Noyer, who is also governor of the Bank of France, said.

Presenting an introductory letter to the central bank’s annual report, he also said mechanisms agreed at a June 29 European summit to deal with the region’s debt crisis needed to be urgently implemented.

“It is vital to avoid any further deterioration in sovereign debt market conditions,” he said in the letter.

