Draghi: Policy was not meant to address market expectations



December 4, 2015 / 6:30 PM / in 2 years

Draghi: Policy was not meant to address market expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Dec 4 (Reuters) - European Central Bank President Mario Draghi on Friday said the central bank’s policy decision this week was designed to meet its own objectives, not market expectations.

“The package was not meant to address market expectations, it was meant to achieve our objective,” Draghi said in response to a question following a speech in New York.

The ECB’s latest stimulus package on Thursday, which included a small deposit rate cut and an extension of its asset purchase program, disappointed investors who had hoped for more radical action, and sent European markets into a tailspin. (Reporting By Dan Burns; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

