ECB's top officers to go quiet in week before policy meetings

FRANKFURT, Dec 3 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank’s executive board members will not talk to the media or market participants in the seven days preceding policy meetings, the ECB said on Thursday, revising its policy after public criticism.

The ECB had been reviewing its communication policy after it emerged that its top officials had met market participants immediately before some meetings of the ECB’s decision-making governing council.

Executive board member Benoit Coeure had also been criticised after he disclosed market-moving information at a closed-door events attended by several hedge funds, with the text of his speech only appearing on the ECB’s website the following day.

“There is a need to avoid public speculation or any misperceptions about meetings between members of the Executive Board and the media and market participants,” the ECB President Mario Draghi said in a letter to members of the European Parliament.

“We have therefore decided... that the members of the Executive Board will refrain from meeting or talking to the media, market participants or other outside interests on monetary policy matters during the quiet period, i.e. in the seven-day period prior to monetary policy meetings,” Draghi said. (Reporting By Francesco Canepa; Editing by Balazs Koranyi)