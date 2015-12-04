FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ECB's Draghi says more stimulus can be deployed if needed
Sections
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 4, 2015 / 5:41 PM / 2 years ago

ECB's Draghi says more stimulus can be deployed if needed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Dec 4 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank is confident its latest measures will allow it to achieve its inflation target but stands ready to do more monetary stimulus if needed, its president said on Friday.

“I can say therefore with confidence - and without any complacency - that we will secure the return of inflation to 2 percent without undue delay, because we are currently deploying tools that we believe will achieve this, and because we can, in any case, deploy our tools further if that proves necessary,” Mario Draghi told an audience in New York.

The ECB’s latest stimulus package on Thursday, which included a small deposit rate cut and an extension of its asset purchase programme, disappointed investors who had hoped for more radical action, and sent European markets into a tailspin. (Reporting By Francesco Canepa; Editing by Balazs Koranyi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.