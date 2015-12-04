ECB's Draghi says more stimulus can be deployed if needed

FRANKFURT, Dec 4 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank is confident its latest measures will allow it to achieve its inflation target but stands ready to do more monetary stimulus if needed, its president said on Friday.

“I can say therefore with confidence - and without any complacency - that we will secure the return of inflation to 2 percent without undue delay, because we are currently deploying tools that we believe will achieve this, and because we can, in any case, deploy our tools further if that proves necessary,” Mario Draghi told an audience in New York.

The ECB’s latest stimulus package on Thursday, which included a small deposit rate cut and an extension of its asset purchase programme, disappointed investors who had hoped for more radical action, and sent European markets into a tailspin. (Reporting By Francesco Canepa; Editing by Balazs Koranyi)