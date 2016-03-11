FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 11, 2016 / 11:21 AM / a year ago

ECB's negative rates face limits - Constancio

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, March 11 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank’s negative deposit rate is facing limits, the ECB’s vice-president said on Friday.

“Naturally, all policies have limits,” Vitor Constancio said in an opinion piece published on the bank’s website and entitled ‘In defence of Monetary Policy’.

“In the case of the instruments we are now using, this is particularly true of negative interest rates on our deposit facility.”

ECB President Mario Draghi sent the euro and yields on short-term government bonds rallying on Thursday when he said the bank did not anticipate any further rate cut after the ones he had just announced. (Reporting By Francesco Canepa; editing by John O‘Donnell)

