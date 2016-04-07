FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters

April 7, 2016 / 8:31 AM / a year ago

Negative rates for 2-3 years become worry for banks - ECB's Praet

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, April 7 (Reuters) - Negative interest rates become a worry for banks’ business models if they persist for two or three years, the European Central Bank’s chief economist said on Thursday.

The ECB has charged banks for parking money overnight since June 2014, leading to complaints from lenders that their margins are being squeezed because they cannot pass on the charge to their depositors.

In his clearest acknowledgment to date of banks’ concerns, Peter Praet said: “The persistence of negative rates over time -- two, three years -- is something that becomes quite worrisome if you think about the implications for business models.” (Reporting By Francesco Canepa; editing by John O‘Donnell)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
