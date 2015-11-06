FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ECB does not base policy on surveys, wants inflation pick-up - Praet
Sections
Featured
China agrees more U.N. actions needed against North Korea
North Korea
China agrees more U.N. actions needed against North Korea
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy and Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 6, 2015 / 11:13 AM / 2 years ago

ECB does not base policy on surveys, wants inflation pick-up - Praet

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Nov 6 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank does not shape its monetary policy based on surveys of economic activity and will continue to print money until inflation picks up, its chief economist said.

“You don’t conduct monetary policy based on changes in PMIs,” Peter Praet, who is also a member of the ECB’s executive board, said.

Euro zone business growth remained tepid last month, with the ECB’s massive asset-purchase programme having little apparent impact on economic activity or price pressures, a Purchasing Manager Index (PMI) survey showed on Wednesday.

Praet repeated President Mario Draghi’s recent words that the ECB will continue to buy assets until September 2016 or until there is a sustained pick up in inflation towards the ECB’s target of almost 2 percent.

He added some measures of core inflation that the ECB monitors have moved down recently. (Reporting By Francesco Canepa; Editing by Balazs Koranyi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.