ECB's Smets says could change scope, make-up of money printing - Handelsblatt
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
November 5, 2015 / 8:32 AM / 2 years ago

ECB's Smets says could change scope, make-up of money printing - Handelsblatt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Nov 5 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank could adjust the scope, make-up and term of its bond purchases, one of its policy setters said on Thursday, pointing to the risk of fading trust in its goal of keeping price inflation steadily rising.

In an interview with German newspaper Handelsblatt, Jan Smets said: “If necessary, we could, for example, adjust the range, make-up and term of bond purchases.”

Smets, who is also the governor of the Bank of Belgium, said that there was a risk that expectations of price inflation would become unanchored or, in other words, drift away from the ECB goal of close to 2 percent. (Reporting By John O‘Donnell)

