Low ECB rates may hurt some banks but are necessary - Visco
April 7, 2016 / 1:56 PM / a year ago

Low ECB rates may hurt some banks but are necessary - Visco

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, April 7 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank’s ultra-low interest rates may dent some banks’ margins but they are necessary to shore up anaemic inflation in the euro zone, ECB Governing Council member Ignazio Visco said on Thursday.

“Low nominal rates may hurt some financial institutions but they are necessary for the strengthening of growth, raising disposable income and spending, and ultimately inflation,” Visco, who is also the governor of the Bank of Italy, said in a slide accompanying his speech to an audience of economists. (Reporting By Francesco Canepa; editing by John O‘Donnell)

