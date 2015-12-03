FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-Swiss, Scandinavian bond yields rise, Swiss franc falls after ECB
December 3, 2015 / 2:08 PM / 2 years ago

RPT-Swiss, Scandinavian bond yields rise, Swiss franc falls after ECB

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats to additional subscribers)

LONDON, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Swiss and Scandinavian government bond yields rose sharply on Thursday, tracking a move in their euro zone counterparts, after the ECB announced it would extend its asset-purchase programme.

The yield on Switzerland’s 10-year government bond rose 5 basis points to -0.335 percent, its highest level in more than a week and well above this week’s record low of -0.412 percent.

The euro jumped more than 1 percent against the Swiss franc to trade at a 7-week high of 1.0940 francs as investors cut short positions in the single currency.

The euro also rose to a five-week high against the British pound, advancing to 72.40 pence, up 1.7 percent on the day.

Scandinavian 10-year government bond yields were 6 to 11 bps higher on the day, with Sweden’s 10-year bond yield rising to a one-week peak at 0.83 percent, up 9 bps on the day. (Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe and Anirban Nag, editing by Nigel Stephenson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
