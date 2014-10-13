FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Europe needs structural reform, cannot rely on monetary easing - Australia's Hockey
October 13, 2014

Europe needs structural reform, cannot rely on monetary easing - Australia's Hockey

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Europe needs to undertake structural reforms to boost growth and cannot rely on further monetary easing by the European Central Bank, Australian treasurer Joe Hockey said on Monday.

Speaking at an industry event in London, Hockey said there was limited capacity for global central banks to go further with monetary policy and boost growth.

“In the case of specific initiatives taken by the ECB, they are sophisticated and targeted, but growth in Europe is going to come from structural reform,” said Hockey. (Reporting by John Geddie and Liisa Tuhkanen; Editing by Alison Williams)

