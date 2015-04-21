FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
French 2014 deficit confirmed at 4.0 percent by EU stats agency
April 21, 2015 / 9:15 AM / 2 years ago

French 2014 deficit confirmed at 4.0 percent by EU stats agency

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRUSSELS, April 21 (Reuters) - France’s deficit narrowed slightly to 4.0 percent of annual output last year, the European Union’s statistics office said on Tuesday, confirming French figures which have allowed Paris to reduce its deficit target for this year.

France’s deficit in 2014 slipped by 0.1 percentage point from 4.1 percent in 2013, Eurostat said in its first estimate of government deficits and debts across the European Union on Tuesday.

France cut its budget deficit target for 2015 in March and said economic growth could beat the government’s official 1 percent forecast. The government had been forecasting an increase to 4.4 percent.

For the euro zone as a whole, the deficit level narrowed to 2.4 percent from 2.9 percent in 2013, while debt as a percentage of gross domestic product grew to 91.9 percent from 90.9 percent.

For Greece, the deficit narrowed sharply to 3.5 percent in 2014 from 12.3 percent in 2013. However, the latter was swollen by one-off expenditure to recapitalise its banks. Excluding that, Eurostat last year reported the 2013 figure as 1.8 percent.

Greece’ debt meanwhile rose to 177.1 percent of GDP from 175.0 percent in 2013.

Eurostat does not publish or even calculate the primary balance of the Greek budget.

The primary balance -- the budget balance before debt servicing -- is important, because is one of the criteria the EU has set for it receiving debt relief from fellow euro zone members. (Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
