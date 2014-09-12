FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ECB's asset-backed securities programme will be significant -Draghi
September 12, 2014 / 12:45 PM / 3 years ago

ECB's asset-backed securities programme will be significant -Draghi

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Italy, Sept 12 (Reuters) - European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said on Friday that new measures announced by the ECB should see the bank’s balance sheet increase to around the size that it was at the start of 2012.

The ECB has committed to buy asset-backed securities and covered bonds to help the stagnant euro zone economy as well as offering more cheap loans to banks targeted at boosting lending to companies.

As a result, “our balance sheet is expected to move towards the size it had at the start of 2012,” Draghi told a news conference following a meeting of finance ministers in Milan.

He declined to give more details on its size. (Reporting by Gavin Jones; editing by Robin Emmott)

