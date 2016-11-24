FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
in 9 months
ECB maintaining its baseline economic forecasts
November 24, 2016 / 10:31 AM / in 9 months

ECB maintaining its baseline economic forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Nov 24 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank is maintaining its baseline forecast for economic growth, despite mounting political risk from elections and referenda, including Italy's upcoming Dec. 4 vote, ECB Vice President Vitor Constancio said on Thursday.

"In the present constellation, our baseline scenario ... is still the baseline scenario," Constancio said.

He added that it was not possible in terms of policy to prepare for Italy's constitutional referendum, which may or may not trigger a market shock, but regardless of the outcome, the ECB will continue to fulfil its role in stabilising markets and preserving favourable financing conditions. (Reporting by Francesco Canepa, editing by Larry King)

