REFILE-Euro zone founder countries diverging, not converging - ECB
July 29, 2015 / 9:40 AM / 2 years ago

REFILE-Euro zone founder countries diverging, not converging - ECB

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Refiles to add dropped word)

FRANKFURT, July 29 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank said on Wednesday that the euro zone’s founding members had diverged economically, a “disappointing” outcome that goes against the premise that a common currency would let laggards slowly catch up.

Central European countries have made significant gains but early adopters of the euro cemented their poor institutional frameworks, leaving them vulnerable to shocks, the ECB said, adding further evidence to its recent concession that the bloc is imperfect and vulnerable.

“Progress towards real convergence among the 12 countries that formed the euro area in its initial years has been disappointing,” the ECB said. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)

