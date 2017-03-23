FRANKFURT, March 23 The economic recovery in the euro zone is steadily firming and survey results point to robust growth in the first quarter, despite ample global uncertainty, the European Central Bank said in a regular economic bulletin on Thursday.

"Incoming data, notably survey results, have increased the Governing Council’s confidence that the ongoing economic expansion will continue to firm and broaden," the ECB said. "Surveys point to a robust growth momentum in the first quarter of 2017."

But uncertainty remains "elevated" because of lack of clarity regarding the new U.S. administration's policies, the gradual rebalancing of the Chinese economy and the impact of Brexit on growth inside and outside the European Union, the ECB added. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi, editing by Larry King)