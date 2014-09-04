FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Need more time to assess impact of ECB measures -Eurogroup head
Sections
Featured
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Opioids
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Maria's next target: Puerto Rico and Virgin Islands
Hurricane Maria
Maria's next target: Puerto Rico and Virgin Islands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 4, 2014 / 8:10 AM / 3 years ago

Need more time to assess impact of ECB measures -Eurogroup head

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Sept 4 (Reuters) - More time is needed to assess the impact of the package of measures the European Central Bank unveiled in June to stave off the risk of deflation, the chairman of the Eurogroup of euro zone finance ministers Jeroen Dijsselbloem said on Thursday.

“The June package has not been given enough consideration in our analysis and results of that June package, including the TLTRO, the results are yet to take place. Let’s evaluate that as we go along,” Dijsselbloem told the European Parliament’s economic and monetary committee.

In June, the ECB cut interest rates to new lows and unveiled a four-year funding plan for banks -- so-called TLTROs -- the first tranche of which goes on offer on Sept. 18. It also said it would develop a plan to buy asset-backed securities (ABS). (Reporting by Martin Santa, writing by Philip Blenkinsop)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.