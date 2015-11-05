FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ECB says stronger euro, falling oil to blame for slower inflation
#Market News
November 5, 2015 / 9:31 AM / 2 years ago

ECB says stronger euro, falling oil to blame for slower inflation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Nov 5 (Reuters) - A rebound in the euro late last summer, coupled with further falls in the price of oil, partly explains a slowdown in euro zone inflation, the European Central Bank said on Thursday.

“Some of the loss of momentum in the pick-up in underlying inflation can be attributed to a recent strengthening in the euro exchange rate and the indirect effects of recent further declines in oil prices,” the ECB said in its Economic Bulletin.

Consumer prices in the euro zone dipped 0.1 percent in September and were flat in October despite the ECB’s 60-billion euros a month asset-purchase programme, which was launched in March with the aim of reviving inflation.

Reporting By Francesco Canepa; editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
