FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Euro zone Q2 growth slowed Q/Q
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 14, 2012 / 9:01 AM / 5 years ago

TABLE-Euro zone Q2 growth slowed Q/Q

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Gross domestic product (GDP) in
the euro zone shrank by 0.2 percent in the second quarter from
the previous three months, and by 0.4 percent compared with a
year earlier, the European statistics agency Eurostat said on
Tuesday.
    Eurostat also revised upwards its estimate for the first
quarter's year-on-year change, saying that output had remained
flat rather than declining slightly as previously announced.   

                          2012            2011
    EURO ZONE           Q2   POLL   Q1    Q4    Q3 
    pct change q/q     -0.2  -0.2*  0.0 -0.3   0.1  
    pct change y/y     -0.4  -0.4** 0.0  0.7   1.3  
           
    EUROPEAN UNION   
    pct change q/q     -0.2         0.0 -0.3   0.2  
    pct change y/y     -0.2         0.1  0.8   1.4  
      
    *  Reuters poll of 55 economists, range -0.7 to -0.1 pct
    ** Reuters poll of 42 economists, range -0.7 to -0.3 pct

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.