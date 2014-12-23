French consumer spending up 0.4 pct in November - INSEE

PARIS, Dec 23 (Reuters) - French consumer spending rebounded in November by 0.4 percent after a revised 0.8 percent fall in October, the INSEE national statistics agency said on Tuesday, while confirming that in the third quarter the economy eked out 0.3 percent growth.

(Reporting by Hannah Murphy; editing by Mark John)