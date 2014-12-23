FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
French consumer spending up 0.4 pct in November - INSEE
December 23, 2014 / 7:55 AM / 3 years ago

French consumer spending up 0.4 pct in November - INSEE

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Dec 23 (Reuters) - French consumer spending rebounded in November by 0.4 percent after a revised 0.8 percent fall in October, the INSEE national statistics agency said on Tuesday, while confirming that in the third quarter the economy eked out 0.3 percent growth.

For a graphic of GDP by contributions: link.reuters.com/pyx28s

For INSEE data: here

For INSEE data: here

For a graphic: link.reuters.com/pef35s

(Reporting by Hannah Murphy; editing by Mark John)

