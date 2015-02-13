FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
French GDP ekes out 0.1 pct growth in Q4, meeting forecasts
#Market News
February 13, 2015 / 6:33 AM / 3 years ago

French GDP ekes out 0.1 pct growth in Q4, meeting forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The French economy grew by 0.1 percent in the fourth quarter of 2014, meeting analysts’ expectations, preliminary figures from the the INSEE national statistics agency showed on Friday.

A Reuters poll of 33 analysts had forecast on average 0.1 percent growth in the three months to December from the previous quarter.

The result meant the euro zone’s second-largest economy grew by 0.4 percent over the course of last year, matching the government’s estimate for full-year growth.

For a graphic of GDP by contributions: link.reuters.com/pyx28s

For further details from INSEE: here (Reporting by Alexandria Sage)

