Euro zone Q4 GDP grows by higher than expected 0.3 pct
February 13, 2015 / 10:03 AM / 3 years ago

Euro zone Q4 GDP grows by higher than expected 0.3 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Euro zone gross domestic
product (GDP) grew by more than expected in the final three
months of 2014, data from the European statistics agency
Eurostat showed on Friday, as the German economy accelerated.
    A preliminary estimate by the European Union's statistics
office Eurostat showed that the economy of the 18 countries
sharing the euro expanded 0.3 percent quarter-on-quarter in the
Oct-Dec period after a 0.2 percent rise in the previous three
months.
    Year-on-year, euro zone growth was 0.9 percent in the fourth
quarter, from 0.8 percent in the third quarter, again higher
than the expectation of a 0.8 percent rise.

 (Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop; editing by Robert-Jan
Bartunek)

