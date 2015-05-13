FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Greek economy slips back into recession, shrinks 0.2 pct in Q1
Sections
Featured
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Politics
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Six die in Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Six die in Florida nursing home
Trump administration orders purge of Kaspersky products
Cyber Risk
Trump administration orders purge of Kaspersky products
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 13, 2015 / 9:11 AM / 2 years ago

Greek economy slips back into recession, shrinks 0.2 pct in Q1

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ATHENS, May 13 (Reuters) - Greece's economy shrank 0.2
percent in the first quarter of the year, dipping back into
recession, data showed on Wednesday.
    Greece's economy emerged from a six-year recession last
year, but has struggled in recent months as political turmoil
flared towards the end of last year and triggered early
elections that brought anti-austerity leftists to power.  
    The 0.2 percent gross domestic product contraction over
January to March, based on seasonally adjusted data from the
statistics service Elstat, followed a 0.4 percent decline in the
final quarter last year. 
    That was slightly better than expected, with analysts polled
by Reuters forecasting a 0.5 percent contraction in the quarter.
    Year-on-year, seasonally adjusted GDP grew 0.3 percent, just
above a 0.2 percent expansion projected by analysts but slowing
from a 1.3 percent growth rate in the fourth quarter of 2014.
    Greece's economic boom of the early 2000s ended with the
country sinking into recession after the global credit crunch in
2008. A subsequent debt crisis and austerity imposed by
international lenders who bailed out the country deepened the
recession, wiping out a quarter of the economy over six years.
    
**************************************************************
    KEY FIGURES      Q1 2015  Q4 2014  Q3 2014  Q2 2014 Q1 2014
    GDP (q/q, pct)     -0.2     -0.4     0.7       0.2*    0.8*
    GDP (y/y, pct)      0.3      1.3     1.5       0.3    -0.3* 
--------------------------------------------------------------
    source: ELSTAT  
    *revised  
      

 (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou and George Georgiopoulos,
editing by Deepa Babington)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.