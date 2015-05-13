Greek economy slips back into recession, shrinks 0.2 pct in Q1

ATHENS, May 13 (Reuters) - Greece's economy shrank 0.2 percent in the first quarter of the year, dipping back into recession, data showed on Wednesday. Greece's economy emerged from a six-year recession last year, but has struggled in recent months as political turmoil flared towards the end of last year and triggered early elections that brought anti-austerity leftists to power. The 0.2 percent gross domestic product contraction over January to March, based on seasonally adjusted data from the statistics service Elstat, followed a 0.4 percent decline in the final quarter last year. That was slightly better than expected, with analysts polled by Reuters forecasting a 0.5 percent contraction in the quarter. Year-on-year, seasonally adjusted GDP grew 0.3 percent, just above a 0.2 percent expansion projected by analysts but slowing from a 1.3 percent growth rate in the fourth quarter of 2014. Greece's economic boom of the early 2000s ended with the country sinking into recession after the global credit crunch in 2008. A subsequent debt crisis and austerity imposed by international lenders who bailed out the country deepened the recession, wiping out a quarter of the economy over six years. ************************************************************** KEY FIGURES Q1 2015 Q4 2014 Q3 2014 Q2 2014 Q1 2014 GDP (q/q, pct) -0.2 -0.4 0.7 0.2* 0.8* GDP (y/y, pct) 0.3 1.3 1.5 0.3 -0.3* -------------------------------------------------------------- source: ELSTAT *revised (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou and George Georgiopoulos, editing by Deepa Babington)