UPDATE 1-Greek economy slips back into recession in first quarter
May 13, 2015 / 9:36 AM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Greek economy slips back into recession in first quarter

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Adds analyst comment)
    ATHENS, May 13 (Reuters) - Greece's economy shrank 0.2
percent in the first quarter, slipping back into recession as
political turmoil put the brakes on a fragile recovery, data
showed on Wednesday.
    Greece's economy emerged from a six-year recession last
year, but has struggled in recent months as political turbulence
returned towards the end of last year and triggered early
elections that brought anti-austerity leftists to power.  
    The contraction over January to March, based on seasonally
adjusted data from the statistics service Elstat, followed a 0.4
percent decline in the final quarter of last year. 
    That was better than expected, with analysts polled by
Reuters forecasting a 0.5 percent contraction in the quarter.
    "Greek GDP continued contracting in the first quarter due to
a weakening business sentiment amid a protracted period of
negotiations between the government and the lender and
deteriorating liquidity conditions," said Nikos Magginas, a
senior economist at National Bank of Greece.
    He said the third quarter would be decisive for the economy
since it coincides with Greece's busy summer tourism season and
a possible deal with EU and IMF lenders.
    Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras's government has been locked
for months in talks with lenders on a cash-for-reforms deal.
    An agreement has proved elusive and the country needs a deal
to unlock aid in weeks to avoid running out of cash.
    Year-on-year, seasonally adjusted GDP grew 0.3 percent, just
above the 0.2 percent expansion projected by analysts but
slowing from 1.3 percent rate in the fourth quarter.
    Greece's economic boom of the early 2000s ended with the
country sinking into recession after the global credit crunch in
2008. A subsequent debt crisis and austerity imposed by
international lenders who bailed out the country deepened the
recession, wiping out a quarter of the economy over six years.
    
**************************************************************
    KEY FIGURES      Q1 2015  Q4 2014  Q3 2014  Q2 2014 Q1 2014
    GDP (q/q, pct)     -0.2     -0.4     0.7       0.2*    0.8*
    GDP (y/y, pct)      0.3      1.3     1.5       0.3    -0.3* 
--------------------------------------------------------------
    source: ELSTAT  
    *revised  
      

 (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou and George Georgiopoulos,
editing by Deepa Babington and John Stonestreet)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
