August 14, 2014 / 9:00 AM / 3 years ago

TABLE-Euro zone recovery stalls in Q2, misses market expectations

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Aug 14 (Reuters) - The European Union's Statistics Office released the
following data on gross domestic product growth in the 18 countries sharing the euro and
the wider 28-nation European Union in the second quarter of 2014: 
        
    Growth rates of GDP in volume
     (based on seasonally adjusted* data)
                      Percentage change compared     Percentage change compared with the
                      with the previous quarter       same quarter of the previous year
                      Q3/13    Q4/13  Q1/14  Q2/14   Q3/13   Q4/13    Q1/14      Q2/14
 EA18                     0.1    0.3    0.2    0.0     -0.3     0.5       0.9     0.7
 EU28                     0.3    0.4    0.3    0.2      0.2     1.1       1.4     1.2
 Member States
 Belgium                  0.3    0.3    0.4    0.1      0.4     0.8       1.2     1.0
 Bulgaria                 0.5    0.3    0.3    0.5      0.9     1.2       1.2     1.6
 Czech Republic           0.4    1.5    0.8    0.0     -1.0     1.1       2.9     2.6
 Denmark                  0.2   -0.3    0.8      :      0.7     0.7       1.5      :
                                                                                    
 Germany*****             0.3    0.4    0.7   -0.2      0.3     1.1       2.2     1.3
 Estonia                  0.2   -0.1   -0.7    0.5      0.4    -0.3      -1.1     2.5
 Ireland*****             1.8   -0.1    2.7      :      1.7    -1.2       5.1      :
 Greece**                   :      :      :      :     -3.2    -2.3      -1.1     -0.2
                                                                                    
 Spain                    0.1    0.2    0.4    0.6     -1.1    -0.2       0.5     1.2
 France*****             -0.1    0.2    0.0    0.0      0.3     0.8       0.8     0.1
 Croatia**               -0.1   -0.3    0.0      :     -0.5    -1.1      -0.4      :
 Italy                   -0.1    0.1   -0.1   -0.2     -1.9    -0.9      -0.4     -0.3
                                                                                    
 Cyprus                  -0.9   -0.7   -0.6   -0.3     -5.7    -5.0      -3.9     -2.5
 Latvia                   1.1    0.6    0.6    1.0      4.1     3.6       2.3     3.5
 Lithuania                0.4    1.2    0.7    0.7      2.4     3.4       3.1     3.0
 Luxembourg               0.5    1.0    0.8      :      2.8     3.0       3.8      :
                                                                                    
 Hungary                  1.1    0.7    1.1    0.8      1.8     2.9       3.2     3.7
 Malta                   -0.6    0.5    0.9      :      2.6     2.3       3.3      :
 Netherlands***           0.2    0.6   -0.4    0.5     -0.9     1.0       0.0     0.9
 *****                                                                         
 Austria****              0.3    0.4    0.1    0.2      0.4     0.7       0.8     0.9
                                                                                    
 Poland                   0.8    0.7    1.1    0.6      2.0     2.5       3.5     3.2
 Portugal                 0.3    0.5   -0.6    0.6     -0.9     1.5       1.3     0.8
 Romania                  1.5    1.2   -0.2   -1.0      4.3     5.1       3.8     1.4
 Slovenia                 0.4    1.2   -0.3      :     -0.8     1.9       1.5      :
                                                                                    
 Slovakia                 0.5    0.6    0.7    0.6      1.0     1.6       2.2     2.4
 Finland*****             0.3   -0.3   -0.3    0.1     -0.5     0.1      -0.2     -0.1
 Sweden                   0.3    1.6   -0.1    0.2      0.6     3.0       1.8     1.9
 United Kingdom           0.8    0.7    0.8    0.8      1.8     2.7       3.0     3.1
 :    Data not available.
*    The seasonal adjustment does not include a working-day correction for Ireland,
Portugal, Romania and Slovakia.
**    Percentage change compared with the same quarter of the previous year calculated
from non-seasonally adjusted data. 
***    Percentage change compared with the same quarter of the previous year calculated
from working-day adjusted data.
****    Growth rates are calculated using the trend component.
*****    All growth rates based on ESA 2010 methodology. Information on data
particularities in the transitional period can be found under: "Latest News / Information
on the transition to ESA 2010" on the website: here

    

 (Reporting by Martin Santa; editing by Adrian Croft)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
