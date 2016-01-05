FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 5, 2016 / 10:01 AM / 2 years ago

Euro zone inflation lower than expected in Dec

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Consumer prices in the euro zone grew slower than expected in December, a first estimate showed on Tuesday, adding pressure on the European Central Bank to further loosen its monetary policy after it deployed a bare-minimum of extra easing last month.

The European Union’s statistics office Eurostat said consumer prices in the 19 countries sharing the euro rose 0.2 percent year-on-year last month, against market expectations of a 0.3 percent rise in a Reuters poll of economists.

Stripped off volatile components, unprocessed food and energy, the “core” consumer price index grew 0.8 percent year-on-year, below the 0.9 percent expected by markets and slowing down from the 0.9 percent recorded the previous month.

The ECB wants to keep inflation below, but close to 2 percent year-on-year over the medium term. (Reporting By Jan Strupczewski; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)

