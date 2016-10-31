FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Euro zone Q3 growth steady as expected, Oct inflation picks up
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
U.S.
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 31, 2016 / 10:05 AM / 10 months ago

Euro zone Q3 growth steady as expected, Oct inflation picks up

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Euro zone economic growth was unchanged in the third quarter from the second as expected and inflation picked up in October due to a smaller decline in energy prices, preliminary data showed on Monday.

The European Union's statistics office Eurostat said gross domestic product in the 19 countries sharing the euro rose 0.3 percent quarter-on-quarter in the July-September period, the same as in the second quarter.

In year-on-year terms, the euro zone economy expanded 1.6 percent, also the same as in the second quarter and in line with expectations of economists polled by Reuters.

Consumer prices rose 0.5 percent year-on-year in October, Eurostat estimated, picking up from 0.4 percent in September and 0.2 percent in August as the drag on the index from energy diminished.

Energy prices were only 0.9 percent lower in October than 12 months earlier, compared to 3.0 percent lower in September, 5.6 percent lower in August and 6.7 percent lower than in July.

However, excluding the most volatile prices for unprocessed food and energy, inflation was 0.7 percent year-on-year, down from 0.8 percent in the previous five months.

The European Central Bank wants inflation to be higher -- close to 2 percent over the medium term -- and it has been buying euro zone government bonds on the secondary market to inject more cash into the banking system and make banks lend the money to the real economy. (Reporting By Jan Strupczewski; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.