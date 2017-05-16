FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
GRAPHIC-Italy lags in euro zone's Big Five economies
May 16, 2017 / 3:03 PM / 3 months ago

GRAPHIC-Italy lags in euro zone's Big Five economies

Jeremy Gaunt

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 16 (Reuters) - Of the euro zone's top five economies, Italy is stuggling to keep growth going, though it is only slightly worse for wear than France.

Tuesday's first-quarter GDP growth was just 0.2 percent up on the previous period and slowed to 0.8 percent year-on-year.

Add this to data showing that life has become more expensive since Italians got the euro and that Germany is barrelling ahead.

The following graph shows GDP trends for Germany, France, Italy, Spain and The Netherlands. The one below shows changes in euro zone purchasing power based on GDP per capita:

