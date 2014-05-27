FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ECB's Nowotny warns of deflation risk
May 27, 2014 / 10:15 AM / 3 years ago

ECB's Nowotny warns of deflation risk

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, May 27 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank is concerned about the risks of deflation or stagnation arising from the current situation of too-low inflation in the euro zone, ECB policymaker Ewald Nowotny said on Tuesday.

“Now we have the problem of too-low inflation which is clearly below the ECB’s target of 2 percent,” Nowotny told a news conference held by the Austrian National Bank, of which he is the governor.

“It’s a double problem,” he said, citing an increasing debt burden as one danger.

“And of course if it actually leads to deflation, through delaying of consumer decisions, delaying of investment decisions, demand weakening, it can lead to a massive stagnation. This is an issue that concerns us at the moment.”

He added that the ECB’s interest rates would remain low for a long time.

“We have to make sure that it doesn’t come to a destabilisation of inflation expectations, that deflation expectations don’t arise.” (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Michael Shields)

