FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Unexpected drop in euro zone output clouds recovery hopes further
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 13, 2014 / 9:02 AM / 3 years ago

Unexpected drop in euro zone output clouds recovery hopes further

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* June industrial production undershoots expectations
    * Falls m/m, flat y/y as recovery struggles to take hold
    * Three biggest economies rise month-on-month
    * German output drops year-on-year

    BRUSSELS, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Euro zone industrial production
contracted unexpectedly for a second month in a row in June,
further denting hopes of a stronger recovery as the bloc starts
to take the hit from conflict in Iraq, Ukraine and Gaza, data
showed on Wednesday.
    Output at factory gates single currency bloc fell 0.3
percent on the month in June after a 1.1 percent drop in May,
against market expectations of a 0.3 percent rise.
    When compared with the same period of last year, production
was flat, following an upwardly revised 0.6 percent rise in May,
while economists polled by Reuters expected a 0.1 percent annual
increase in June.
    It was the lowest annual reading since August 2013.
    The monthly drop was due mainly to a 1.9 percent drop in
production of non-durable consumer goods, down for a second
consecutive month and 0.7 percent fall in energy production,
which was up in the previous three months.
    Economic recovery in the 9.6 trillion euro economy is
struggling to gain momentum a year after exiting a recession,
throttled by combination of high unemployment, sluggish reform
the fallout from conflict in Ukraine, Gaza and Iraq.
    

 (Reporting by Martin Santa; Editing by Louise Ireland)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.