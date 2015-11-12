FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Euro zone production falls more than expected in Sept
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 12, 2015 / 10:01 AM / 2 years ago

Euro zone production falls more than expected in Sept

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Euro zone industrial production shrunk by more than expected in September compared to August, mainly due to a sharp fall in the output of consumer goods, but it was still higher than a year earlier, the European Union’s statistics office data showed.

Eurostat said output in the 19 countries sharing the euro fell 0.3 percent month-on-month in September for a 1.7 percent year-on-year rise. Economists polled by Reuters had expected a 0.1 percent monthly decline and a 1.3 percent annual rise.

Production of durable consumer goods fell the most month-on-month, declining by 3.9 percent, the data showed. Output of non-durable consumer goods, such as food or toiletries, also declined by 1 percent, signalling broader weakness of demand from households.

The production of capital goods, used in investment, also fell 0.3 percent on the month.

But compared to September 2014, the production of consumer goods, both durable and non durable, was clearly higher at 2.6 and 2.1 percent respectively and the output of capital goods was also up by 2.2 percent. (Reporting By Jan Strupczewski; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.