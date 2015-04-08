FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Euro zone Feb retail sales up as expected from year earlier
Sections
Featured
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Bitcoin exchange BTCChina to stop trading
Future of Money
Bitcoin exchange BTCChina to stop trading
Soldiers on Europe's streets dent NATO's defense edge
World
Soldiers on Europe's streets dent NATO's defense edge
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 8, 2015 / 9:01 AM / 2 years ago

Euro zone Feb retail sales up as expected from year earlier

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, April 8 (Reuters) - Euro zone retail sales rose from a year earlier as expected in February, data showed on Wednesday, thanks to higher demand for non-food products and automotive fuel.

The European Union’s statistics office Eurostat said retail sales in the 19 countries sharing the euro slipped 0.2 percent month-on-month for a 3.0 percent year-on-year gain, exactly in line with economists polled by Reuters.

Retail sales are a proxy for consumer demand, an important component of euro zone gross domestic product which is expected to grow 0.3 percent quarter-on-quarter in the first three months of 2015, up from 0.2 percent in the final quarter of 2014.

Eurostat said sales of non-food products rose 4.3 percent year-on-year in February, from 4.2 percent in January while sales of fuel for cars rose 4.2 percent in annual terms, from a 3.1 percent increase in January. (Reporting By Jan Strupczewski; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.