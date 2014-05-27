FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Schaeuble says 'large risks' in Europe's monetary policy
May 27, 2014 / 11:56 AM / 3 years ago

Schaeuble says 'large risks' in Europe's monetary policy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, May 27 (Reuters) - German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Tuesday the extraordinary times of monetary policy in Europe should come to an end before long and added that there were great risks at the moment.

“These are extraordinary times for monetary policy in Europe,” he said in a speech in Berlin. “They should remain extraordinary times and they should end soon.”

“I fear there are great risks at the moment,” he said, without elaborating.

Reporting by Annika Breidthardt; Writing by Erik Kirschbaum

