FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
Euro zone economic sentiment rises more than expected in Dec
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 6, 2017 / 10:20 AM / 7 months ago

Euro zone economic sentiment rises more than expected in Dec

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Euro zone economic sentiment was much better than expected in December thanks to more optimism in France, Germany and the Netherlands and inflation expectations among consumers rose further, European Commission data showed on Friday.

The Commission's monthly survey showed economic sentiment in the 19 countries sharing the euro rose to 107.8 in December from 106.6 in November, well above the long-term average of 100.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected an improvement in the sentiment only to 106.8.

Separately, the Commission's business climate indicator, which points to the phase of the business cycle, rose to 0.79, its highest level since June 2011 when it was 1.03.

"Managers' assessments of the past production improved sharply, as did, to a lesser extent, their views on the future production, overall and export order books and the stocks of finished products," the Commission said.

All components of the economic sentiment indicator improved. Sentiment in industry jumped to 0.1 point from -1.1 in November, well above the long-term average of -6.5.

Sentiment in the services sector, which produces two thirds of the euro zone's GDP, also rose to 12.9 in December from an upwardly revised 12.2 points in November, beating economists expectations of an improvement only to 12.2.

While producer price expectations in industry remained stable, consumer inflation expectations rose to 8.8 points in December from 6.3 in November and 4.3 in October.

This is welcome news for the European Central Bank which has been buying billions of euros worth of euro zone government bonds on the market to inject more cash into the banking system and make banks lend more to the real economy to boost inflation closer to its target of below, but close to 2 percent. (Reporting By Jan Strupczewski, editing by Francesco Guarascio)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.