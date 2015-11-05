UPDATE 1-EU Commission forecasts Spain will miss deficit reduction deadline

(Adds comment by Spanish economy minister)

BRUSSELS, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Spain’s budget deficit will be larger this year and next than expected by the government in Madrid, the European Commission said on Thursday in a forecast that the country’s economy minister immediately dismissed.

Under EU rules, Madrid has to bring its headline budget deficit below the EU threshold of 3 percent of gross domestic product next year, cutting it to 2.8 percent.

In its draft 2016 budget sent to the Commission, the Spanish government forecasts it will have a deficit of 4.2 percent this year, falling to 2.8 percent in 2016 as agreed.

“The government is convinced it will reach the public deficit target of this year and next,” Economy Minister Luis de Guindos told reporters on Thursday.

Following previous warnings by the commission that Spain risked overshooting its deficit targets, Spain has said that any over-spending would be offset by strong tax revenues, which are growing more than expected.

But the Commission said on Thursday the euro zone’s fourth largest economy would have a gap of 4.7 percent of GDP this year and a shortfall of 3.6 percent next and 2.6 percent in 2017.

The Commission’s latest forecast is more pessimistic than its estimates from mid-October, because of new data sent to the EU statistics office by the Spanish authorities, European Commissioner for economic affairs Pierre Moscovici told a news conference.

The Commission’s forecasts included one-off costs related to investments made in 2013 but have since been assumed in this year’s budget, de Guindos said.

Apart from the headline deficit, EU rules put emphasis on the structural adjustment of a government’s budget, because it shows improvement or deterioration after stripping out the effects of the business cycle and one-off flows.

Spain expects its structural deficit, which under EU rules must fall 0.5 percent of GDP every year until it balances, will fall to 1.7 percent in 2015 from 1.8 percent in 2014. Madrid forecast it would fall further to 1.6 percent in 2016.

The Commission, however, forecast the opposite trajectory - rising to 2.5 percent this year and to 2.6 percent in 2016.

The Commission will decide by the end of November whether Spain is breaking fiscal rules and what measures it should take. A country that ignores EU budget rules faces a disciplinary process that can end in fines.

Spain holds a national election on Dec. 20. (Reporting by Francesco Guarascio and Jan Strupczewski and Carlos Ruano in Madrid, Editing by Angus MacSwan)