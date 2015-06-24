FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spain registered average annual growth of 4 pct in H1 -EconMin
June 24, 2015 / 9:45 AM / 2 years ago

Spain registered average annual growth of 4 pct in H1 -EconMin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, June 24 (Reuters) - The Spanish economy is believed to have registered an average annual growth of 4 percent in the first half of 2015, Economy Minister Luis de Guindos said on Wednesday.

The average annual growth rate is an hypothetical measure that projects the growth rate for a specific period to the entire year.

This means that if the expansion of the first half is sustained through the year, the Spanish economy will expand by 4 percent in 2015.

Spain’s economy, which began emerging from a long recession in mid-2013, grew 0.9 percent between January and March, its fastest quarterly rate in more than seven years, National Statistics Institute INE said in May. (Reporting by Carlos Ruano, writing by Julien Toyer; Editing by Paul Day)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
