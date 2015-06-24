FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bank of Spain hikes 2015 growth forecast to 3.1 pct
June 24, 2015 / 3:36 PM / in 2 years

Bank of Spain hikes 2015 growth forecast to 3.1 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, June 24 (Reuters) - The Bank of Spain on Wednesday hiked its 2015 growth forecast for Gross Domestic Product to 3.1 percent from 2.8 percent previously, as activity picked up in the second quarter of the year.

Central bank governor Luis Maria Linde, speaking at a parliamentary hearing, said output would expand by 1 percent quarter-on-quarter in the three months between April and June, after growing 0.9 percent between January and March.

The Bank of Spain also saw the economy growing 2.7 percent in 2016 in line with forecasts released in March. (Reporting by Julien Toyer, Carlos Ruano and Andres Gonzalez; Editing by Elisabeth O‘Leary)

