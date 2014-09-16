Euro zone wage growth accelerates, labour costs rise in Q2

BRUSSELS, Sept 16 (Reuters) - The European Union's Statistics Office released the following data on the nominal hourly labour costs and wage growth in the 18 countries using the euro and the wider, 28-nation European Union for the second quarter of 2014. In a separate release Eurostat said that job vacancy rate in the euro zone was stable at 1.7 percent. Whole economy Q2 2013 Q3 2013 Q4 2013 Q1 2014 Q2 2014 TOTAL WAGES OTHER TOTAL WAGES OTHER TOTAL WAGES OTHER TOTAL WAGES OTHER TOTAL WAGES OTHER EA18 1.2 1.2 0.8 0.9 1.0 0.5 1.3 1.6 0.3 0.6 1.0 -0.6 1.2 1.2 1.0 EU28 1.1 1.2 0.9 0.9 1.0 0.4 1.2 1.4 0.3 1.0 1.4 -0.2 1.2 1.2 1.1 Labour cost data are subject to revision, in particular for the latest quarters, when new source data become available. TOTAL = total labour costs WAGES = wage and salary costs OTHER = non-wage costs (Reporting by Martin Santa)