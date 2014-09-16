FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Euro zone wage growth accelerates, labour costs rise in Q2
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Trump administration prepares to ease gun export rules
U.S.
Trump administration prepares to ease gun export rules
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 16, 2014 / 9:00 AM / 3 years ago

Euro zone wage growth accelerates, labour costs rise in Q2

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Sept 16 (Reuters) - The European Union's Statistics Office released the following data on the nominal
hourly labour costs and wage growth in the 18 countries using the euro and the wider, 28-nation European Union for
the second quarter of 2014.
    In a separate release Eurostat said that job vacancy rate in the euro zone was stable at 1.7 percent.
           
                                                         Whole economy
                  Q2 2013              Q3 2013              Q4 2013              Q1 2014              Q2 2014
            TOTAL  WAGES  OTHER  TOTAL  WAGES  OTHER  TOTAL  WAGES  OTHER  TOTAL  WAGES  OTHER  TOTAL  WAGES  OTHER
 EA18         1.2    1.2    0.8    0.9    1.0    0.5    1.3    1.6    0.3    0.6    1.0   -0.6    1.2    1.2    1.0
 EU28         1.1    1.2    0.9    0.9    1.0    0.4    1.2    1.4    0.3    1.0    1.4   -0.2    1.2    1.2    1.1
 Labour cost data are subject to revision, in particular for the latest quarters, when new source data become
available. 
TOTAL = total labour costs    WAGES = wage and salary costs    OTHER = non-wage costs

 (Reporting by Martin Santa)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.