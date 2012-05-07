FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Euro zone crisis funds should suffice-EFSF's Regling
May 7, 2012 / 9:46 AM / 5 years ago

Euro zone crisis funds should suffice-EFSF's Regling

BERLIN, May 7 (Reuters) - A 750 billion euro firewall built to fight the euro zone debt crisis should be sufficient, the head of the euro zone’s temporary rescue fund Klaus Regling said on Monday.

“When I look at the countries that are often discussed, we know exactly how big their financing needs are,” Regling said, adding they were below 750 billion euros for the next two years.

“I don’t share this pessimism that it all won’t suffice,” he added.

Regling was speaking at a public hearing of Germany’s parliamentary budget committee on the fiscal compact and the euro zone’s permament rescue fund, the European Stability Mechanism (ESM).

