Juncker: could boost EIB with 10 bln eur capital rise

HAMBURG, April 30 (Reuters) - Eurogroup chief Jean-Claude Juncker added his voice to calls to bolster the European Investment Bank (EIB) on Monday, saying it was conceivable to bolster the European Union’s investment arm with a capital increase of 10 billion euros.

Juncker also said the euro zone needed economic growth but not at the expense of budget consolidation. Painful tax hikes and spending cuts across the euro zone have triggered a debate that the emphasis should shift to growth-boosting measures.

European leaders, including German Chancellor Angela Merkel and EU Economic and Monetary Affairs Commissioner Olli Rehn, have proposed boosting the fund.