TABLE-Euro zone employment falls in Q1
#Market News
June 15, 2012 / 9:00 AM / 5 years ago

TABLE-Euro zone employment falls in Q1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, June 15 (Reuters) - Euro zone employment fell year-on-year in the
first quarter, data from the European Union statistics office showed on Friday.	
    The Eurostat data also showed a decline in the first three months of 2012
from the fourth quarter of last year.	
    	
             Percentage change vs    Percentage change vs same
               previous quarter      quarter of previous year
                 2011         2012         2011         2012
            Q2    Q3    Q4     Q1    Q2    Q3     Q4     Q1
 EA17       0.2  -0.2  -0.3   -0.2   0.4   0.2   -0.2   -0.5
 EU27       0.2  -0.2  -0.1   0.0    0.4   0.1   0.0    -0.1(Brussels newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
