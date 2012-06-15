TABLE-Euro zone employment falls in Q1

BRUSSELS, June 15 (Reuters) - Euro zone employment fell year-on-year in the first quarter, data from the European Union statistics office showed on Friday. The Eurostat data also showed a decline in the first three months of 2012 from the fourth quarter of last year. Percentage change vs Percentage change vs same previous quarter quarter of previous year 2011 2012 2011 2012 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 EA17 0.2 -0.2 -0.3 -0.2 0.4 0.2 -0.2 -0.5 EU27 0.2 -0.2 -0.1 0.0 0.4 0.1 0.0 -0.1(Brussels newsroom)