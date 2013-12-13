FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Euro zone employment shows no change q/q in third quarter
December 13, 2013

Euro zone employment shows no change q/q in third quarter

BRUSSELS, Dec 13 (Reuters) - The number of people with jobs
in the euro zone was unchanged for the second consecutive
quarter in the three months to September, showing the bloc's
economic recovery has not yet filtered through to the labour
market.
    But euro zone employment was shrinking more slowly than a
year ago on a year-on-year basis -- it contracted 0.8 percent in
the third quarter against -1.1 in the previous three months,
data from the EU's Eurostat showed on Friday.
    The unemployment in the 9.5 trillion euro economy, ravaged
by 4 years of financial and economic crisis, remains near a
record high above 12 percent and is expected to ease only
gradually next year as economic growth slowly picks up.
    Job creation, like the uneven economic recovery, differs
from country to country and from sector to sector.
    While Europe's largest economy Germany saw a quarterly 0.2
percent rise in employment, the second largest France registered
no change for a third consecutive quarter.
    Job creation was also flat in Italy and it fell in Spain,
but the situation in both euro zone countries was improving
since the beginning of this year, data showed.
    Agriculture, industry and construction all showed a 0.3
percent drop in employment compared with the previous quarter,
while real estate, professional and support activities were up
0.4 percent.

