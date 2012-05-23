FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dutch PM not in favour of ESM recapitalising banks
#Market News
May 23, 2012 / 2:00 PM / 5 years ago

Dutch PM not in favour of ESM recapitalising banks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, May 23 (Reuters) - Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Wednesday he was not in favour of letting the euro zone’s bailout funds recapitalise banks directly.

“What I don’t feel for is implementing the possibility to recapitalise banks directly from the EFSF or ESM (bailout funds). That should always run via the capital cities, making it possible to force the capitals to reform,” Rutte said in parliament.

The permanent European Stability Mechanism (ESM) is expected to start operating in July, together with the temporary European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) and will jointly be able to lend up to 700 billion euros to bail out euro zone member countries.

