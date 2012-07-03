FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dutch govt assumes ESM bank support needs no treaty change
July 3, 2012

Dutch govt assumes ESM bank support needs no treaty change

AMSTERDAM, July 3 (Reuters) - The Dutch government said on Tuesday it was uncertain if a direct recapitalisation of banks by the euro zone’s permanent rescue fund would require a change to the treaty governing the fund.

“It is still unclear whether a treaty change is needed for direct recapitalisations by the ESM,” the government said in a letter to parliament.

For now, however, it was assuming that no treaty change would be needed.

Last week, euro zone leaders agreed to bend their aid rules to shore up banks directly from the European Stability Mechanism (ESM) instead of via national governments.

