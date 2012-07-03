FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dutch Senate approves euro zone's ESM rescue fund
July 3, 2012

Dutch Senate approves euro zone's ESM rescue fund

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, July 3 (Reuters) - The Dutch Senate approved on Tuesday the introduction of the euro zone’s permanent bailout fund with a two-thirds majority.

In a vote that went largely as expected, 50 members of the 75-seat Senate voted in favour of the European Stability Mechanism. The Dutch Lower House approved it with a two-thirds majority last month.

Dutch Finance Minister Jan Kees de Jager said before the vote that if a new ratification process was needed to allow direct capitalisation of banks by the ESM, it would be voted on by both houses of parliament.

