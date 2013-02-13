Main German opposition party against euro zone aid to banks

BERLIN, Feb 13 (Reuters) - A leading member of Germany’s opposition Social Democrats (SPD)said his party opposed using Europe’s new rescue fund to directly recapitalise ailing euro zone banks, the latest sign of scepticism in Berlin towards a plan agreed by European leaders.

The SPD has a blocking majority in the upper house of parliament and could become part of the next German government after September’s elections.

Carsten Schneider, a budget policy expert in parliament for the SPD, said on Wednesday Chancellor Angela Merkel and Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble had broken the law because they had made extensive concessions for a direct recapitalisation of banks.

“The legal situation in Germany doesn’t allow for a direct recapitalisation of the banks through the ESM,” he said.

“The SPD opposes a direct recapitalisation of banks through the ESM,” he added, referring to the 500-billion-euro European Stability Mechanism.

“The SPD demands the creation of a European liquidation regime for the banks with a liquidation fund that should be financed by the financial sector itself,” Schneider said.

Schaeuble, a leader in the ruling Christian Democrats (CDU), said on Tuesday in Brussels that the ESM should limit any recapitalisation of banks to well below 80 billion euros, if anything at all.

Schaeuble’s ambition of curbing the use of the ESM presents an obstacle to countries such as Ireland, which still hopes to get direct assistance from the fund for their banks.

“It’s clear it must be significantly below the 80 billion paid in capital,” Schaeuble told reporters after meeting EU finance ministers in Brussels. “Somewhere between nil and 80 billion euros.”

Euro zone leaders agreed last June to allow the ESM to directly recapitalise banks to stop the rescue of failed ones from piling debt on individual countries.

But Germany and others have deep reservations about using the fund for this purpose because they fear it will leave them on the hook for bad loans made in Spain and elsewhere.

In June, it had also been hoped this direct aid promise could help Spain, where banks have been hit by a property collapse. Financial markets have since calmed, however, following a pledge by the European Central Bank to intervene, removing the urgency to act. (Reporting By Erik Kirschbaum; Editing by John Stonestreet)