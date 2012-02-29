FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Juncker urges quicker pay-in to euro zone rescue fund
February 29, 2012 / 4:40 PM / 6 years ago

Juncker urges quicker pay-in to euro zone rescue fund

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Feb 29 (Reuters) - Euro zone countries should pay capital into the bloc’s permanent rescue fund in two tranches to build up the financial firewall more quickly, Jean-Claude Juncker, the chairman of the euro zone finance ministers, said on Wednesday.

“All of this should move swiftly and should be paid in two tranches,” Juncker told the European Parliament’s economic committee, referring to the European Stability Mechanism.

“If you want to give real gravitas to this and get things moving, it is important to get this freed up more quickly,” he told lawmakers.

Juncker said not all countries in the euro zone had agreed to the quicker payment time period, and that he expected a deal soon.

