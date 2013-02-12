FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Germany wants euro zone aid to banks kept low
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Autos
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
Energy & Environment
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
February 12, 2013 / 12:56 PM / in 5 years

Germany wants euro zone aid to banks kept low

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Feb 12 (Reuters) - The euro zone’s bailout fund must limit its lending to recapitalise banks to below 80 billion euros, Germany’s Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Tuesday.

“We have said there (should be a limit) but we didn’t define it,” he said at the end of an EU finance ministers meeting in Brussels. “It’s clear it must be significantly below 80. Between nil and 80,” he told reporters.

EU leaders agreed last June to allow the European Stability Mechanism (ESM) to directly recapitalise banks, but the euro zone is split over how the scheme will work in practice. (Reporting by Annika Breidthardt; writing by Robin Emmott)

